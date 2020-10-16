First Citizens hed

First Citizens BancShares Inc., one of the nation's most prolific bank acquirer since the Great Recession, has announced the largest deal in its 122-year history.

The Raleigh bank said Friday it has agreed to pay $2.16 billion worth of First Citizens stock to purchase CIT Group Inc. of New York.

The deal, if approved by shareholders and regulators, would make First Citizens the nation's 19th largest bank with $109.6 billion in total assets and more than 11,000 employees as of June 30. It is projected to close in the first half of 2021.

First Citizens describes itself as "being in a continuous merger and integration cycle for the last 10-plus years, acquiring 26 companies, resulting in superior business performance and stock price performance over this time period.

Some of the those deals came from First Citizens being a preferred acquirer of failed banks by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. during the Great Recession.

It has made nine deals in the past three years, most recently Entegra Financial Corp. of Franklin, N.C., and Community Financial Holding Co. Inc. of Duluth, Ga.

However, the CIT deal dwarfs all of those individual purchases.