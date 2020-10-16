First Citizens plans largest bank purchase, spends $2.2 billion for CIT Group

First Citizens BancShares Inc., one of the nation's most prolific bank acquirer since the Great Recession, has announced the largest deal in its 122-year history.
The Raleigh bank said Friday it has agreed to pay $2.16 billion worth of First Citizens stock to purchase CIT Group Inc. of New York.
The deal, if approved by shareholders and regulators, would make First Citizens the nation's 19th largest bank with $109.6 billion in total assets and more than 11,000 employees as of June 30. It is projected to close in the first half of 2021.
First Citizens describes itself as "being in a continuous merger and integration cycle for the last 10-plus years, acquiring 26 companies, resulting in superior business performance and stock price performance over this time period."
Some of the those deals came from First Citizens being a preferred acquirer of failed banks by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. during the Great Recession.
It has made nine deals in the past three years, most recently Entegra Financial Corp. of Franklin, N.C., and Community Financial Holding Co. Inc. of Duluth, Ga.
However, the CIT deal dwarfs all of those individual purchases.
Meanwhile, CIT's three acquisitions since 2014 represent more than $30 billion in total assets.
The transaction is unusual in several ways for both banks.
First Citizens is the buyer, with its shareholders owning 61% of the combined bank, even though CIT had nearly $14 billion more in total assets at $61.7 billion to First Citizens' $47.9 billon.
First Citizens has 550 branches in 19 states. CIT is primarily an online-based financial institutions outside 92 branches, most of which are OneWest-branded branches in southern California that it acquired in 2015.
The combined bank would be based in Raleigh with Frank Holding Jr. remaining chairman and chief executive. Ellen Alemany, chairwoman and chief executive of CIT, will be vice chairwoman. First Citizens would control 11 of the combined bank's 14 board members.
"This is a transformational partnership for First Citizens and CIT, designed to create long-term value for all of our constituents including our stockholders, our customers, our associates and our communities," Holding said in a statement.
"We have long admired CIT's market-leading commercial business, including their strong market position across multiple asset classes. Together, First Citizens and CIT will be able to leverage both companies' unique attributes ... well-positioned to compete across the United States."
CIT shareholders will received 0.0620 shares of First Citizens class A common stock for each share of CIT common stock they own.
"This transaction will more fully unlock the potential in our core franchises," Alemany said.
The banks project 10%, or $250 million, in targeted pro forma combined noninterest expense savings. It projects achieving half the cost savings in 2021 and all of it by the end of 2022.
336-727-7376
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!