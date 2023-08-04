Three months after the collapse of a potential $13.4 billion sale of First Horizon, the bank's board of directors has chosen to extend the contract of top executive Bryan Jordan through 2028.

The board of the Memphis, Tenn.-based bank, which has a number of branches in Forsyth County and across the state, disclosed the contract terms in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Jordan, who was 61 as of March, has served as the bank's president and chief executive since 2008 and as chairman since 2012.

Three months ago, TD Bank Group and First Horizon announced their mutual decision to terminate TD’s megadeal offer — a decision disclosed after the banks struggled for 14 months to get necessary regulatory approvals.

That wouldn't be enough to sour First Horizon's board on Jordan. In extending Jordan's contract, the board credited his leadership in the $3.9 billion purchase of IberiaBank in July 2020 as well as his leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are incredibly excited and confident in Bryan's ability to build on our current momentum, execute on our strategy and continue to generate value for our shareholders," said Colin Reed, the board's lead independent director.

The board has waived its mandatory retirement policy for the length of Jordan's new contract.

The board approved increasing Jordan's annual base salary by 6% to $1.1 million. According to the filing, the board can't lower the annual base salary during the five-year agreement.

Other key financial aspects of Jordan's new contract includes setting his annual cash incentive target at 150% of his base salary, or about $1.6 million.

He also will receive a special equity award consisting of $3 million of performance stock units and $2 million of restricted (non-performance) stock units.