First team: Caden Davis, Reynolds

G-F | 6-4 | Senior

• Averaged 17.8 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and one block per game for a Demons team that went 13-2 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs.

• Two-time Central Piedmont 4-A Conference player of the year and three-time all-conference selection.

• N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association first-team all-district.

• Finished his Reynolds career with more than 1,000 points, 450 rebounds and 100 assists.

• Plays quarterback for the Demons and will attend Fayetteville State on a football scholarship