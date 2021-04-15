 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First team: Caden Davis, Reynolds
0 comments

First team: Caden Davis, Reynolds

  • 0

G-F | 6-4 | Senior

AllNorthwest (copy)

Reynolds senior Caden Davis.

Averaged 17.8 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and one block per game for a Demons team that went 13-2 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs.

 Two-time Central Piedmont 4-A Conference player of the year and three-time all-conference selection.

All-Northwest basketball: Reynolds' Caden Davis

 N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association first-team all-district.

 Finished his Reynolds career with more than 1,000 points, 450 rebounds and 100 assists.

 Plays quarterback for the Demons and will attend Fayetteville State on a football scholarship

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News