First team: Jalante Edwards, Atkins
First team: Jalante Edwards, Atkins

G-F | 6-2 | Junior

Atkins junior Jalante Edwards.

Averaged 16.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.1 blocks and 2.0 steals for a Camels team that went 13-2 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs.

 Three-time all-conference selection in the Western Piedmont 2-A.

All-Northwest basketball: Atkins' Jalante Edwards
