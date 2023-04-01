Lisa Watts, the first editor of Winston-Salem Monthly, wrote this column for our 100th issue in 2014. It’s been modified slightly to reflect the latest milestone.

The Winston-Salem Journal hired me in 2006 to start a local magazine. It was an editor's dream, with wide latitude from my managers to develop the content. My greatest break was hiring Claudia Royston, then the talented art director at Our State magazine. Together, we built a publication that could reflect the city's energy and character. We included the standard consumer departments – looks inside unique homes, restaurants, and event calendars. But we also introduced readers to Twin City people – local volunteers, artists, historians, and business leaders.

Right away, we saw that having their own magazine gave residents great pride. With a shoestring editorial budget, we collected local writers, photographers and illustrators. These professionals contributed their talents at a fraction of their usual fees because it was their city's magazine. Letters to the editor serve as a telltale sign of a magazine's health, and Winston-Salem Monthly readers kept our inboxes full, writing to tell us what they loved, what we'd missed, and who we should meet.

I loved each issue, but I admit to some favorites: "Sit 'n Sip," a cover story that looked at the city's emerging coffee shop scene, was one in which Claudia taught me that less is more when it comes to the cover shot – a clean white cover featuring a cup and saucer. Then there was "Twin City Twins," when Black Horse Studios shot portraits of local twins, young and old, and we featured the nattily dressed Kennedy brothers on the cover. The Phil Hanes cover story, "Man With a Plan," profiled a man who threw himself into revitalizing downtown while in his 70s. I spent a fair amount of time with Hanes to write that story, including one memorable evening when Claudia and I traipsed along trying to keep up as he introduced us to shopkeepers and bartenders along Fourth Street and throughout the Arts District, finally calling it quits around 11 p.m.

But my favorite memory has nothing to do with meeting CEOs, Mayor Allen Joines, or other movers and shakers. One fall afternoon a team of us – editor, art director, and photographer – drove down a gravel lane to meet Sarah Spaugh, a homemaker and grandmother whose pies were winning national bake-offs. Spaugh served us pie and coffee at her kitchen table as we talked and took her picture. I remember thinking then what a privilege it was to do my job.

I left Winston-Salem after one year for the opportunity to profile cities in airline magazines. It was a privilege, again, to travel across the country and get to know so many cities. But, for the record, no one in Tulsa, New Orleans, or any of the dozens of other cities I visited ever invited me into their kitchen to serve me pie.

I'm proud that Winston-Salem Monthly has hit its 200th issue. In today's publishing environment, that's a remarkable feat.