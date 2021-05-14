Five-run third leads Dash over Crawdads

The Winston-Salem Dash scored five runs in the third inning on the way to an 8-4 win over the Hickory Crawdads Friday night Hickory.

In the third inning, Lenyn Sosa drove in two runs with a double and Luis Curbelo capped the outburst with a three-home run.

Johan Cruz added a two-run homer in the fourth inning to stake the Dash to a 7-0 lead. Hickory cut the lead to 7-4 with four runs in the 8th inning, but Winston-Salem added a run in the top of the night to seal the win.

Isaiah Carranza pitched five shutout innings, giving up one hit and striking out four to pick up his first win of the season.

The two teams will play again today at 7 p.m.