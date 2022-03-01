 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
For 52-year-old, Delayed Degree will Become Reality in May
Wendy Hawkins

Wendy Hawkins, Salem College Class of 2022

 Courtesy of Salem Academy and College

Wendy Hawkins started college just after high school but “got stuck at calculus.” As with many women, marriage and a family took her away from her own dreams of a college degree.

She picked up classes needed to teach preschool.

After her husband passed away and with their children pursuing their own careers, Hawkins got a job at Salem and discovered the Martha H. Fleer Center for Adult Education.

She took the leap and hasn’t regretted it since. The 52-year-old, straight-A student will graduate this May with a BA in environmental studies with a concentration in conservation and ecology.

“People look after you here,” she says. “They know who you are and they know what you’re doing. Your dean looks after you. People know you. And it’s just amazing that people care that much and check in that you’re well.”

She has enjoyed working with the younger students and dismisses any suggestion that it’s intimidating.

“Our students are used to speaking up," she says. "When they find themselves in the real world, there’s nothing holding them back because they’re not used to filters or taking a back seat. They’re used to contributing their ideas because that’s what they do here.”

