For business owners with COVID, virus is just one struggle

The virus left Hyland with existential questions.

"You start thinking, 'What would happen if I hadn't made it? What if I'm alive but not up to work?'" he says.

Some owners have had to ask employees to run the company. Laurina Esposito and her business partner were diagnosed with the virus in early September. Esposito, owner of Espo Resto, a Los Angeles-based company that restores Porsches, was very ill for three weeks. She did as much work as she could on her laptop in bed, but at times was too exhausted.

"There was a point where I had to put all of my trust in the people in the shop," Esposito says. They kept the company running until she was back on her feet.

Warren Cohn's relatively mild bout with COVID was complicated by the fact his wife and two children ages 3 years and 3½ months also came down with the virus at the end of March. He had to turn the management of his two marketing firms over to his co-owners.

"If it's just me, I can handle it, but once it turned to my kids, that's when I said, 'I'm dropping everything, you guys have got to handle it,'" says Cohn, co-owner of New York-based HeraldPR and New Orleans-based Emerald Digital.