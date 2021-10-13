Former Republican Party leader charged with stealing from NC church, threatening family

“We want him to get whatever help he needs,” Hawtree said. “We still love him and forgive him for any false accusation he has thrown.”

According to a criminal complaint, read over the phone by a Catawba County clerk, Tabor also is accused of “emailing and texting many horrible things to various family members.” Those family members include Lisa Isenhower Forsyth, Tabor’s mother-in-law. The complaint said that Tabor made the statements over the past six months — June 1 through Aug. 20 — in an effort to get $250,000.

Before these charges, Tabor faced criminal allegations in 2010 that came out of a heated exchange between Tabor and another man, Governor Spencer. Tabor was found not guilty of assaulting Spencer.

On Sept. 8, Jordan Tabor, his wife, filed for temporary custody of the couple’s 16-year-old daughter, according to court records. The couple separated on June 23. Jordan Tabor also previously filed for a restraining order against her estranged husband, alleging that he sent a constant stream of harassing text messages, emails and social media postings.

According to a complaint, she said Nathan Tabor had “exhibited erratic and frightening behaviors” over the past six months.