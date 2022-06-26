Former Rural Hall town manager seeks dismissal of alienation of affection lawsuit filed by ex-wife of former fire chief.

Megan Garner, former town manager for Rural Hall, is seeking to dismiss an alienation of affection lawsuit that the ex-wife of the town's former fire chief has filed against her.

The lawsuit accuses Garner of seducing and having sex with Andy Marshall, who was fired as the town's fire chief in December, partially because of the alleged affair.

Jon B. Kurtz and Andrew Fitzgerald, Garner's attorney, filed a motion to dismiss in Forsyth Superior Court on June 14.

Garner specifically denies allegations, as she has previously in other court documents, that she had an affair with Andy Marshall. She also denies that she contributed in any way to the dissolution of the marriage between Andy Marshall and his ex-wife, Stacy Marshall.

"At all times material to this action, the relationship between Plaintiff and her husband had deteriorated to the point that they had failed to promote marital harmony between themselves, no marital harmony existed, and no affection existed between Plaintiff and her husband to be alienated by the alleged conduct of Defendant," the motion said.

The alienation of affection lawsuit is part of the complex litigation between Garner and the town of Rural Hall. The town sued Garner in November after Garner and three council members — John McDermon, Ricky Plunkett and Jesse Stigall — abruptly resigned at a council meeting on Oct. 21, 2021. The town attorney, D. Barrett Burge, also resigned. Before the resignations, McDermon, Plunkett and Stigall approved a nearly $150,000 severance package, or settlement agreement, for Garner, who accepted a job as city manager for Graham in Alamance County the next day.

The town filed an amended complaint in December, accusing Garner of having an affair with Andy Marshall, who reported to Garner, and violating the town's ethical codes. Garner filed a motion to dismiss and a counter claim in February, denying the affair. Garner said in court papers that she was driven out of her job due to a sex-based smear campaign against her.

No official disclosed the amount of the settlement agreement, including the town's interim attorney, Randy James, until Garner filed her counterclaim in February. State law prohibits settlement agreements made on behalf of public officials from being confidential. James said he didn't disclose the settlement agreement because it was declared confidential and he wanted a judge to decide the issue.

In the latest court filing, Garner said the alienation of affection lawsuit is barred due to a three-years statute of limitations. Stacy and Andy Marshall separated on April 4, 2019, and Stacy Marshall filed her complaint on April 1, 2022.

Kurtz and Fitzgerald said Stacy Marshall "carries the burden of proof to establish that tortious activity occurred within the three years of April 4, 2022."

"Upon information and belief, no such evidence exists," they said.

Stacy Marshall alleged that Garner seduced her husband for months before their separation, starting in December 2017. That seduction, she claims, included giving Andy Marshall an unexpected raise in March 2018. The lawsuit also alleges that Garner went after Andy Marshall, despite Stacy Marshall being pregnant with the couple's daughter. In Garner's answer, she acknowledges knowing that Stacy Marshall was pregnant but denies she had an affair with her husband.

The lawsuit alleges that Garner would make up excuses to come over to the couple's house when Andy Marshall was there to bring gifts and would text her husband at all hours of the day.

The town's lawsuit alleged that Stacy Marshall discovered text messages between her husband and Garner, and that when she confronted Andy Marshall, he "admitted the personal dating relationship with Garner." The town also alleged that Garner dated two other unidentified firefighters and that Andy Marshall retaliated against subordinates in the fire department over his relationship with Garner.

The lawsuit further alleged that Garner did not allocate enough money for the fire department, resulting in fire trucks having bad tires and mechanical issues.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.