Former United Furniture employee re-files class-action complaint. Name of potential trustee submitted for company's bankruptcy

A name of a potential trustee to oversee the United Furniture Industries Inc. Chapter 11 bankruptcy case has been submitted to a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge.

A federal bankruptcy trustee informed Judge Selene Maddox of the Northern District of Mississippi that Derek Henderson has been selected as the United Chapter 11 trustee.

His appointment was approved by United and its creditors, led by largest creditor Wells Fargo & Co.

On Jan. 18, Maddox ruled in favor of United’s motion for bankruptcy protection. The ruling gives United the opportunity to direct the sale of its assets, but required the oversight of a trustee.

In a separate bankruptcy development, a former United employee in Mississippi re-filed Wednesday a federal WARN Act complaint seeking class-action status for the shutdown manufacturer's 2,700 workforce that includes about 530 in Winston-Salem, Lexington and Randolph County.

United made promotional- to mid-priced upholstered furniture in the U.S. under its brand and the Lane Home Furnishings brand. The manufacturer also imported wooden bedroom and dining furniture.

As part of United unexpectedly shutting down on Nov. 22, it immediately ended employment and health insurance benefits.

Among its assets is the 850,000-square-foot production facility at 401 W. Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem, where it had 271 employees as recently as July.

Wells Fargo filed a motion for Chapter 7 liquidation of the manufacturer’s assets and the appointment of a bankruptcy trustee.

The bank said in a Dec. 30 court filing requesting the Chapter 7 liquidation of United that it is owed $99.21 million in secured debt.

However, the bank acknowledged it “estimates that any recoveries from liquidation of (United’s) collateral will result in a recovery equal to a fraction of this amount.”

WARN update

The re-filing of the employee WARN Act lawsuit was submitted by Toria Neal, who also filed one of four WARN lawsuits in November.

In December, those four lawsuits were consolidated into one complaint As of Wednesday, no notices have been filed in North Carolina or Mississippi.

North Carolina employees would be covered by the re-filed Neal complaint.

The request for their final paycheck comes on top of the typical WARN filing in which a company agrees to pay 60 days’ worth of wages and benefits as part of closing their business or a business operation.

The Neal complaint claims that most of the manufacturer’s 2,700 workers have not been paid their final paycheck.

The N.C. Wage and Hour Act requires employers to pay final wages to discharged employees through the regular payroll method on or before the normal payday.

Under the N.C. law, United can be liable for civil penalties of $250 per day per employee, up to a maximum of $2,000 per violation.

However, the act lacks enforcement teeth.

Several studies have shown that it has lots of loopholes and virtually no enforcement authority from federal, state and local officials.

Employees must file a lawsuit in federal court to assert WARN rights, which has produced occasional success, such as in 2016 when former employees of the closed Yadkinville hospital were able to secure a settlement with the hospital’s for-profit operator.

Jack Simpson, an attorney representing Neal, said Wednesday the WARN complaints "could not move forward without the bankruptcy court lifting the automatic stay."

With United in bankruptcy protection, there's no longer a stay involved, Simpson said.

Simpson doesn't know what assets United is in possession of since the manufacturer hasn't submitted all of its required filings.

However, Simpson expressed confidence that "there will be enough assets to provide compensation to employees."