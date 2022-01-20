Forrest, Delph lift App State past Georgia State

Leading 55-43, the Panthers scored 12 straight points to tie the score with 3:38 to play. The Mountaineers took the lead back at 55-53 with 2:35 left on a pair of free throws from Adrian Delph. Georgia State regained the lead at 58-57 with 1:00 left on a 3-pointer from Justin Roberts.

On App State's next possession, the Panthers forced the Mountaineers into a turnover. On the ensuing inbound, App State forced Georgia State into a turnover to regain possession. Forrest was fouled and drained a pair of free throws to put the Mountaineers back in front 59-58 with 27 seconds left. The Panthers responded immediately with a basket from Roberts to retake the lead, before Forrest's jumper from the left elbow gave App State its first win in Atlanta as a member of the Sun Belt.

Georgia State opened a 13-7 lead in the early going. From there, the Mountaineers stormed back with a 19-2 run over the next 5:31, scoring 16 consecutive points during the stretch, to open a 26-15 advantage with 8:35 left in the opening half. The Panthers pulled within four points at 31-27, but the Mountaineers used baskets from Donovan Gregory and Delph in the final minute to take a 35-27 lead into the intermission.

App State will conclude its weekend road trip on Saturday at Georgia Southern at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.