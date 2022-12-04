Forsyth Commissioners may get new leader on Monday

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners appears likely to select Commissioner Don Martin as the board's new chairman during its organizational meeting on Monday, replacing longtime chairman and commissioner Dave Plyler in the board's top post.

Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt appears likely to move to vice chairwoman.

The change comes at a time when Plyler, who is 83, is experiencing vision problems that make it hard for him to read agenda items. Questions about whether he is able to properly focus on the board's business are being posed.

Last Thursday's meeting of the county board saw Plyler in evident confusion about what the board was discussing during an agenda item dealing with a wide variety of capital projects, including a request for $500,000 in support of an effort to put a football stadium at Reynolds High School.

Earlier in the meeting, commissioners had heard from Humane Society advocates who were pleading for a new contract giving the Society more money to operate the animal shelter. The group wants $1.5 million to run the shelter for a year.

The board had moved on from that topic, and animal shelter spending was not on the list of capital projects. But Plyler kept asking questions that suggested he believed that the animal shelter spending was still part of the discussion.

"The issue of taking care of the $1.5 million — how does that come within what you just said?" Plyler asked County Attorney Gordon Watkins, when the lawyer was explaining a motion on the capital spending.

"That has nothing to do with this," Watkins said. "That is a separate issue."

A little later, when Whisenhunt asked to exclude the football stadium money from the list of projects under consideration, Plyler told her that "all they asked for today ... was $1.5 million."

Whisenhunt interrupted Plyer:

"You are talking about dogs," she said. "We are talking about a stadium. The stadium is $500,000."

"Are we going to get to the dogs?" Plyler asked, with Whisenhunt responding, "No, we don't get to dogs."

When Commissioner Ted Kaplan made a motion to "fund the stadium," Plyler told him, "I can't do that, Ted. We're not talking about stadiums today. But if that's what you want on the agenda, we can go with Yes or No, right?"

"It is on the agenda," Kaplan said.

At least part of Plyler's problem may have been that he couldn't properly see the agenda. Plyler can no longer drive, says he is legally blind, and noted that he "can't see everything we have on the agenda."

Still, Plyler was told several times during the meeting that the discussion had moved away from the animal shelter.

Commissioner Fleming El-Amin said Friday that Thursday's incident "demonstrated the challenges he (Plyler) has sometimes with following a cognitive discussion."

"I think it is something we all will encounter as we age," El-Amin said. "He is not at all unique in that regard. I call myself a young 70, but I know my limitations."

Noting Plyler's "physical challenges," El-Amin said Plyler's "cognitive abilities have somewhat matched his physical challenges."

"I admire Dave for his leadership style and inclusiveness," El-Amin said. "My hope is that he will see that his greatest contribution may be not as the leader, but as part of the leadership."

One commissioner who asked not to be named noted that Plyler has been making "off the wall" comments that did not seem related to the topic at hand for some time during meetings.

Plyler is well-regarded by his fellow board members, and most declined to comment on the record about any challenges Plyler faces.

"Dave has been a good friend to me," Martin said. "He is older, and you would admit having listened to the meeting that those substantive motions were confusing, and he got confused on that."

That Plyler got mixed up on whether the board was looking at animal shelter spending is "without a doubt," Martin said. But that's all he would say on Plyler.

During typical meetings of the Forsyth County board, Plyler gavels the group into session and turns the agenda over to Martin, who is the vice chairman of the board. Plyler's been handing over those duties for almost a year, ever since Plyler started experiencing the vision problems that Plyler has said leaves him "legally blind."

Plyler said he has no cognitive problem and that he was not confused during Thursday's discussion.

"The football stadium was not on the agenda," Plyler said. "The football stadium has been rejected by the neighborhood more than one time."

The way Plyler tells it, Martin approached him before the meeting and asked him to let Whisenhunt make her motion first. That motion was to exclude stadium funding.

"It's not a cognitive problem," Plyler said, maintaining that the football stadium question "was brought up out of nowhere."

However, the commissioners' agenda clearly shows that $500,000 for the stadium was on the list of capital projects to be discussed.

Commissioners Ted Kaplan and Tonya McDaniel did not return calls for this story. Whisenhunt and Commissioner Richard Linville declined to speak on Plyler.

Plyler said Martin approached him recently and asked to become chairman of the board. Noting his own long years on the county board, many of them in the chairman's slot, Plyler said he probably would not try to oppose Martin's bid.

If he did return as chairman, Plyler said, he would still be handing off the running of the meeting to Martin.

On Thursday, Plyler at times asked for motions, called for votes and counted them, duties that Martin has been performing. On one such vote, after Plyler noted three votes in favor, El-Amin asked for a count of the opposition votes "for the record."

Plyler didn't do that, but told El-Amin: "Four to three: Is that all right?"

An intervention then came from County Manager Dudley Watts.

"I need a little clarification on whether, Mr. Chairman, you have turned meeting over to the vice chairman or not," Watts said.

When Plyler told Watts he had turned over the running of the meeting to Martin, Watts said he would "be looking to the vice chairman for motion and seconds," and the meeting continued.

Another commissioner, who asked not to be named, said each board member must contemplate getting older.

"As all of us get older, it is probably the time we have to contemplate when we begin slowing down," the commissioner said.