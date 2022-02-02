Forsyth County nears 700 COVID-19 deaths

Forsyth County has had nearly 700 COVID-19-related deaths during the pandemic.
Five additional deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the total for the pandemic to 697, according to the N.C. Department and Health and Human Services.
Forsyth ended January with 73 COVID-19 deaths, the highest monthly toll.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Local and state health officials caution that an elevated number of COVID-19-related deaths could persist through early February.
However, those same officials have expressed confidence this week that the current omicron wave is waning, and the county and state could be nearing the endemic stage of COVID-19.
Endemic means the disease is still there, but it is no longer spreading out of control and severely taxing the health care system, according to the American Lung Association. The designation does not mean the disease is harmless. Among the diseases considered endemic is the flu, the association said.
Forsyth's daily case count was 432 in Wednesday's report, compared with 250 Tuesday and 312 Monday. Tuesday's count was the lowest since the omicron variant began spreading in late December.
By comparison, the record daily case count for Forsyth is 1,318 on Jan. 18. Overall, Forsyth has had 86,895 cases.
Both Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported given the increasing use of at-home test kits and people self-quarantining when getting a positive result.
There is no requirement for individuals to report a positive test result to a county health department.
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 36.1% as of noon Wednesday, down slightly from a record 38.4% on Jan. 27. The statewide rate was 24.2%, down from 29.8% on Tuesday.
With Wednesday’s report, Forsyth is averaging 178 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period.
That’s up from the 67.6 cases per 100,000 reported as recently as Dec. 31, but down from a pandemic high of 259 cases per 100,000 reported on Jan. 21.
“We’re starting to see the first signs of improvement with the omicron wave,” Priest said Tuesday.
“Testing sites are starting to slow down due to less demand ... some are down two-thirds from their testing peak of two weeks ago.”
Priest expressed confidence that the declining community spread, coupled with more outpatient therapies for COVID-19, “will lead to an improving outlook over the next few weeks.”
Statewide update
North Carolina was reported with 12,335 new cases Wednesday, up from 8,757 Tuesday and 7,327 on Monday — which was the lowest daily total since the onset of the omicron surge.
The record-high statewide case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.
North Carolina has recorded 2.44 million cases and 20,904 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. The number of deaths statewide was up 87 from Tuesday.
There were 4,725 COVID-19 hospital patients statewide as of noon Wednesday, down 61 from Tuesday. The pandemic record is 5,158 on Jan. 27.
The statewide hospitalization count has dropped over six consecutive days.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region reported a combined 1,037 COVID-19 patients as of noon Wednesday, down 37 from the previous report.
Statewide, 472 patients are on ventilators, including 104 in the Triad region. There were 104 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 23 in the Triad region.
K-12 schools update
DHHS’ latest K-12 school cluster report, updated Tuesday, contains a new outbreak for Winston-Salem/Forsyth Country Schools with five students at Moore Elementary.
Outbreaks still listed as Redeemer School with five infected students, and The Children’s Center has three staff and two students.
Meanwhile, the cluster at Meadowlark Middle of 10 students and three staff is considered as over by DHHS.
DHHS added two more Forsyth daycare facilities to the cluster dashboard: Centers for Exceptional Children: The Children's Center with eight children and one staff; and Clemmons Moravian Preschools with five children and one staff.
Remaining on the cluster dashboard are: New Horizon Preschool with 10 children; and Friendly People That Care Childcare with a cluster of eight children and one staff.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools reported Monday on its COVID-19 dashboard that the number of students who got infected with the virus last week increased from 399 for the week ending Jan. 21 to 583.
For staff members, the number of infected staff members increased to 175, up 15 cases from the previous week, for a total of 758 cases.
DHHS said its report on school clusters are based on data entered into the N.C. COVID-19 Surveillance System.
“Time is required to determine whether a given COVID-19 case is associated with a child care or school setting, gather follow-up information, and enter it into NC COVID,” DHHS said.
“Thus, data included in this report may differ from data available through media and other sources.”
Swift said Tuesday that at least 9,204 children ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth have received one dose of the kids’ version of the Pfizer vaccine. That represents about 26% of the 35,400 children in that age range in the county.
Swift said that about 7,080 Forsyth children in that age range, or 20%, are fully vaccinated.
Among ages 12 to 17 in Forsyth, the fully vaccinated rate remains at 46%, which mirrors the 47% statewide rate.
“Our concern right now is what we’re seeing in our younger ages ... we still have a sizable percentage of the population that still don’t have even one dose,” Swift said.
