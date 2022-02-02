Forsyth County nears 700 COVID-19 deaths

Forsyth County has had nearly 700 COVID-19-related deaths during the pandemic.

Five additional deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the total for the pandemic to 697, according to the N.C. Department and Health and Human Services.

Forsyth ended January with 73 COVID-19 deaths, the highest monthly toll.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Local and state health officials caution that an elevated number of COVID-19-related deaths could persist through early February.

However, those same officials have expressed confidence this week that the current omicron wave is waning, and the county and state could be nearing the endemic stage of COVID-19.

Endemic means the disease is still there, but it is no longer spreading out of control and severely taxing the health care system, according to the American Lung Association. The designation does not mean the disease is harmless. Among the diseases considered endemic is the flu, the association said.