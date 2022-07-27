Forsyth County reports 1,171 new cases of COVID-19. That's the highest weekly total since February.

The weekly new COVID-19 case count in Forsyth County climbed to a five-month high of 1,171 last week, as the county reported an additional COVID-19 death, according to Wednesday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The case count for the week that ended July 23 jumped 31.7% from a revised 889 in the previous report.

Of the 1,171 new reported cases, DHHS said 179, or 15.3% were people who have been re-infected with either the omicron subvariant BA.5 or BA.4.

The last time the Forsyth weekly case count was higher was 1,188 for the week that ended Feb. 12.

For the BA.4 and BA.5 wave since mid-May, the weekly case range for Forsyth has been between 798 (week ending June 18) and 1,171.

By comparison, in April the number of weekly cases in Forsyth had fallen below 200.

Forsyth has had 104,902 cases for the pandemic since the onset in mid-March 2020.

The overall pandemic total for deaths increased by one to 851.

The weekly DHHS dashboard totals are subject to revision. When newly listed cases and deaths are added retroactively to statewide and county totals, they are attributed to the week in which the positive case is determined.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

People are not required to report their positive tests to county health departments.

However, Swift said the department has seen an increase of people who test positive from an at-home kit that choose to verify the result through a test administered by the department.

High community level

Forsyth County remained in the high level for COVID-19 for the third consecutive week, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties in the high category wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation regardless of vaccination status.

Triad counties new to the high category are Davidson, Guilford and Randolph. Alamance, Davie, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin also remained in the high category.

Over the past eight weekly CDC reports, Forsyth has been listed in the high-level category six times. The county was shifted to medium three weeks ago and to low two weeks ago before reversing back to high.

“I think the spread (of the BA.5 subvariant) is definitely getting people’s attention,” Swift said Friday.

“For some people getting BA.4, BA.5 after being previously vaccinated or boosted, it’s been pretty tough on them.

“Our COVID vaccine clinic numbers going back up as more people are coming in to get their booster, to get up to date,” Swift said.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks rose from 17 to 19 in the latest DHHS update.

Outbreaks had risen to 28 as recently as early March.

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks increased by eight to 214, and infected residents jumped by 25 to 212.

DHHS listed Accordius Health of Clemmons and Clemmons Village I with a COVID-19 related death during the latest omicron subvariant wave.

Outbreaks of more than 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, with 62 staff (up five from previous report) and 59 residents (unchanged).

Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 80 staff and 19 residents (both unchanged).

Magnolia Creek Assisted Living, newly listed with 30 residents and three staff.

Accordius Health at Winston-Salem, with 22 residents (up nine) and eight staff (up four).

The Oaks, with 13 residents and four staff (both unchanged).

There’s also an outbreak at Old Vineyard Youth Services involving 35 residents (up six) and 18 staff (unchanged).

Meanwhile, DHHS listed as over the outbreaks at Clemmons Village 1 with 16 residents and three staff, and Brookstone of Clemmons with five residents and two staff.

Statewide

The statewide new case count last week was at 32,156, up 12.3% from the week ending July 16.

It also was at a five-month high in the weekly case count since 37,975 for the week ended Feb. 12.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result last week, 4,739, or 14.7%, were considered as re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is at least 2.98 million.

There were 48 COVID-19-related deaths recorded statewide last week for an overall total of 25,483.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 1,290, up from a revised 1,102 in the previous report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 1,111 last week, up 72 from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 223 COVID-19 patients, up 22 from the previous week.

The increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations is concerning, according to public-health officials.

The current dominant omicron subvariants — BA.5 (58.1% of new cases for the period of July 3 through July 16), BA.4 (18%) and BA.2.12.1 (15.1%) — have proven to be more contagious, but not producing a surge in hospitalizations.

“This virus has thrown us curve balls throughout the pandemic and will continue to evolve,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said last week. “Now, with the rise of the BA.5 subvariant, it’s clear that we’re having another upswing in viral spread.

“We have the tools to manage COVID, so it doesn’t manage us.”

Kinsley cautioned that while BA.5 is less likely to result in a severe case among the vaccinated and boosted, “unvaccinated individuals are more likely to end up in the hospital and sadly, significantly more likely to die of COVID-19.”

One positive sign was that DHHS reported 20.5 million COVID-19 virus particles found in the wastewater samples last week. That’s compared with 25.8 million and 16.5 million the previous two weeks.

Last week’s wastewater totals are the highest since 26 million COVID-19 virus particles were found during the week ending June 1.

DHHS has said that “COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms.”