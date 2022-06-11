Forsyth's healthcare hub may be key factor in high COVID-19 community level ranking

Forsyth County's current status in the high community level category for COVID-19 may be influenced by outside — rather than inside — county factors, according to a local infectious diseases expert.

Forsyth remained listed Friday in the highest of the three community levels as measured by the federal Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday a key factor in Forsyth being listed as high comes from being a health-care system hub for northwest North Carolina.

The CDC’s COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

"One has to take our color code for Forsyth County a little bit in stride because we have a lot of acute care hospitals beds compared with the level of our population," Ohl said.

"The CDC takes the number of hospitalizations and dividing that up by the number of people in the county."

Ohl said the number of hospital beds in Forsyth is comparable with that in Charlotte, "but Charlotte's population is higher, thus why they are in yellow and we're in red."

"The way it feels, given our other numbers, we're more a yellow than a red in Forsyth."

Forsyth is one of six in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina listed as high counting Alamance, Alleghany, Davie, Surry and Yadkin.

Stokes was shifted to the medium category in the latest CDC update, joining Davidson, Guilford, Watauga and Wilkes.

Those on the low category are Ashe, Randolph and Rockingham.

New cases factor

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday he believes the increase in new cases was the key factor in the county being moved from the low to high category over the past three weeks.

Swift said he is hopeful the county has reached at least a "flattening out" of new cases after noting a 12% decrease for the most recent 14-day period.

In the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' latest COVID-19 dashboard update Wednesday, Forsyth was reported with 963 new cases in the week that ended June 4.

That’s down from 1,146 cases for the week that ended May 27, and from 1,112 cases the previous week, according to the most recent state updates.

However, two months ago, the number of weekly cases had fallen below 200.

Forsyth has now reported 98,582 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

DHHS reported Forsyth with nine additional COVID-19 related deaths over the past week to an overall pandemic total of 834. It was the highest weekly death total since March.

The weekly DHHS dashboard totals are subject to revision. When newly listed cases and deaths are added retroactively to statewide and county totals, they are attributed to the week in which the positive case is determined

Swift said there were, as of Thursday, 20 COVID-19 patients in Forsyth hospitals. That represents an increase from 11 the previous week.

He said the positive test rate in the county remained about 21% over the past week.

Mask mandate update

On Monday, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said city residents are being advised — but not mandated — to resume wearing masks indoors in reflection of the CDC's high community list for Forsyth.

“Our current daily case count is over 140 per day,” Joines said in a statement. “As you may recall, our target is fewer than 10 cases per day.

“Therefore, I am urging our citizens to take precautions to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask indoors.

“This is particularly important when you are in large groups or in a close setting.”

Swift said that with new cases potentially having peaked for the latest wave, "I don't think mask mandates are coming back, and I don't think they should."

"We would really encourage people to make that decision themselves about whether to mask or not."

"If you are immunocompromised, or at high risk for severe disease, you could talk to your health-care provider about your risk, and if you're in that category, you may want to avoid some higher-risk, non-essential indoor activities."

Ohl acknowledged "that the appetite for mask mandates is not real high right now, and I understand why."

Ohl said he doesn't believe returning to a mask mandate is necessary at this time, though he stressed "that masks work."

"If the population at large wears their mask, transmission clearly goes down for the community and region at large, and in most settings."

Ohl said the challenge with lowering COVID-19 transmission through masking "is that you have to be all in" in consistently wearing a mask both at work and in indoor social settings or traveling.

For individuals who don't take that place, the mask effectiveness "can get canceled out."

Ohl said his current advice is to "have a mask in your back pocket" for certain indoor situations, but "I don't think the current wave levels and the severity of infection in most people is high enough for a mask mandate at this time."

If those conditions worsen, though, it is worth re-evaluating "because no one wants to be sick."

Booster shots

Ohl continues to recommend individuals get a second booster shot when eligible.

Ohl said he understands some of the hesitancy for individuals not getting a booster shot, which he said can be summed up by "a feeling that the pandemic is pretty much over."

"It is certainly not true."

Ohl said some people who are over age 50 and eligible for a second booster are deciding to wait until the fall to get boosted.

He said waiting could be fine — "but put it on your calendar" — for those who are healthy or have recovered from a COVID-19 infection since late 2021 "because that's basically the same thing as getting a shot."

