Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Results

At New Hampshire Motor Speedway; Loudon, N.H.

Lap length: 1.06 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Brad Keselowski Ford 301

2. (2) Denny Hamlin Toyota 301

3. (11) Martin Truex Jr Toyota 301

4. (9) Joey Logano Ford 301

5. (7) Kevin Harvick Ford 301

6. (19) Matt DiBenedetto Ford 301

7. (1) Aric Almirola Ford 301

8. (14) Cole Custer Ford 301

9. (3) Chase Elliott Chevy 301

10. (13) Tyler Reddick Chevy 301

11. (16) William Byron Chevy 301

12. (20) Jimmie Johnson Chevy 301

13. (23) Austin Dillon Chevy 301

14. (31) Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevy 301

15. (8) Alex Bowman Chevy 301

16. (30) Ryan Preece Chevy 301

17. (10) Kurt Busch Chevy 301

18. (6) Clint Bowyer Ford 301

19. (18) Michael McDowell Ford 301

20. (12) Ryan Blaney Ford 301

21. (22) Ryan Newman Ford 300

22. (25) Ty Dillon Chevy 300

23. (15) Bubba Wallace Chevy 300

24. (17) Erik Jones Toyota 300

25. (24) Chris Buescher Ford 300

26. (37) Daniel Suarez Toyota 299

27. (34) Brennan Poole Chevy 299

28. (35) Christopher Bell Toyota 299

29. (29) JJ Yeley Ford 299

30. (26) James Davison Chevy 298

31. (27) Garrett Smithley Chevy 295

32. (32) Quin Houff Chevy 294

33. (38) Timmy Hill Toyota 294

34. (28) Joey Gase Chevy 293

35. (33) Corey Lajoie Ford 262

36. (36) John H. Nemechek Ford accident 212

37. (21) Matt Kenseth Chevy accident 203

38. (5) Kyle Busch Toyota accident 15

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 100.375 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 10 minutes, 22 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.647 seconds. Caution Flags: 11 for 52 laps. Lead Changes: 22 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Almirola 0-2; B.Keselowski 3-57; D.Hamlin 58; B.Keselowski 59-60; D.Hamlin 61-64; R.Blaney 65-69; D.Hamlin 70-97; K.Harvick 98-103; D.Hamlin 104-141; B.Keselowski 142; D.Hamlin 143-145; B.Keselowski 146-172; D.Hamlin 173; A.Dillon 174-176; B.Keselowski 177-183; D.Hamlin 184; B.Keselowski 185-191; D.Hamlin 192-200; B.Keselowski 201-204; D.Hamlin 205; C.Elliott 206-214; D.Hamlin 215-220; B.Keselowski 221-301

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): B.Keselowski, 8 times for 184 laps; D.Hamlin, 10 times for 92 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 9 laps; K.Harvick, 1 time for 6 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 5 laps; A.Dillon, 1 time for 3 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: D.Hamlin, 5; K.Harvick, 4; B.Keselowski, 3; J.Logano, 2; R.Blaney, 1; C.Elliott, 1; M.Truex, 1; A.Bowman, 1; A.Dillon, 1; C.Custer, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 803; 2. B.Keselowski, 722; 3. D.Hamlin, 688; 4. R.Blaney, 685; 5. C.Elliott, 660; 6. J.Logano, 653; 7. M.Truex, 648; 8. A.Almirola, 614; 9. Ku.Busch, 581; 10. Ky.Busch, 563; 11.

Load comments