Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Results
At New Hampshire Motor Speedway; Loudon, N.H.
Lap length: 1.06 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (4) Brad Keselowski Ford 301
2. (2) Denny Hamlin Toyota 301
3. (11) Martin Truex Jr Toyota 301
4. (9) Joey Logano Ford 301
5. (7) Kevin Harvick Ford 301
6. (19) Matt DiBenedetto Ford 301
7. (1) Aric Almirola Ford 301
8. (14) Cole Custer Ford 301
9. (3) Chase Elliott Chevy 301
10. (13) Tyler Reddick Chevy 301
11. (16) William Byron Chevy 301
12. (20) Jimmie Johnson Chevy 301
13. (23) Austin Dillon Chevy 301
14. (31) Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevy 301
15. (8) Alex Bowman Chevy 301
16. (30) Ryan Preece Chevy 301
17. (10) Kurt Busch Chevy 301
18. (6) Clint Bowyer Ford 301
19. (18) Michael McDowell Ford 301
20. (12) Ryan Blaney Ford 301
21. (22) Ryan Newman Ford 300
22. (25) Ty Dillon Chevy 300
23. (15) Bubba Wallace Chevy 300
24. (17) Erik Jones Toyota 300
25. (24) Chris Buescher Ford 300
26. (37) Daniel Suarez Toyota 299
27. (34) Brennan Poole Chevy 299
28. (35) Christopher Bell Toyota 299
29. (29) JJ Yeley Ford 299
30. (26) James Davison Chevy 298
31. (27) Garrett Smithley Chevy 295
32. (32) Quin Houff Chevy 294
33. (38) Timmy Hill Toyota 294
34. (28) Joey Gase Chevy 293
35. (33) Corey Lajoie Ford 262
36. (36) John H. Nemechek Ford accident 212
37. (21) Matt Kenseth Chevy accident 203
38. (5) Kyle Busch Toyota accident 15
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 100.375 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 10 minutes, 22 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.647 seconds. Caution Flags: 11 for 52 laps. Lead Changes: 22 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders: A.Almirola 0-2; B.Keselowski 3-57; D.Hamlin 58; B.Keselowski 59-60; D.Hamlin 61-64; R.Blaney 65-69; D.Hamlin 70-97; K.Harvick 98-103; D.Hamlin 104-141; B.Keselowski 142; D.Hamlin 143-145; B.Keselowski 146-172; D.Hamlin 173; A.Dillon 174-176; B.Keselowski 177-183; D.Hamlin 184; B.Keselowski 185-191; D.Hamlin 192-200; B.Keselowski 201-204; D.Hamlin 205; C.Elliott 206-214; D.Hamlin 215-220; B.Keselowski 221-301
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): B.Keselowski, 8 times for 184 laps; D.Hamlin, 10 times for 92 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 9 laps; K.Harvick, 1 time for 6 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 5 laps; A.Dillon, 1 time for 3 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 2 laps.
Wins: D.Hamlin, 5; K.Harvick, 4; B.Keselowski, 3; J.Logano, 2; R.Blaney, 1; C.Elliott, 1; M.Truex, 1; A.Bowman, 1; A.Dillon, 1; C.Custer, 1.
Top 10 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 803; 2. B.Keselowski, 722; 3. D.Hamlin, 688; 4. R.Blaney, 685; 5. C.Elliott, 660; 6. J.Logano, 653; 7. M.Truex, 648; 8. A.Almirola, 614; 9. Ku.Busch, 581; 10. Ky.Busch, 563; 11.
