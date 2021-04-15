Frank Spencer Player of the Year: Jamarien Dalton, North Davidson

Guard | 6-3 | Senior

• Averaged 28.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game for a Black Knights team that went 13-1 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs.

• Finished his career with 1,754 points to rank second in school history.

• Had a 50-point game and two 40-plus-points games as a senior.

• N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association second-team all-state and District 8 player of the year.

• Two-time Central Carolina 2-A Conference player of the year and three-time all-conference.

• McDonald’s All-American Game nominee.

• Plays wide receiver for North Davidson and will attend Elon on a football scholarship.

About Frank Spencer