Frank Spencer Player of the Year: Jamarien Dalton, North Davidson
AllNorthwest (copy)

North Davidson senior Jamarien Dalton.

Guard | 6-3 | Senior

Averaged 28.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game for a Black Knights team that went 13-1 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs.

 Finished his career with 1,754 points to rank second in school history.

 Had a 50-point game and two 40-plus-points games as a senior.

 N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association second-team all-state and District 8 player of the year.

 Two-time Central Carolina 2-A Conference player of the year and three-time all-conference.

 McDonald’s All-American Game nominee.

 Plays wide receiver for North Davidson and will attend Elon on a football scholarship.

About Frank Spencer

Frank Spencer was a longtime sports editor at the Winston-Salem Journal. He joined the staff as a reporter in 1923 at age 17. He founded the Northwest Basketball Tournament three years later to helped cultivate a love for high school basketball in the area and campaigned for schools to build gyms. The tournament lasted until 1951, fielding 171 boys and girls teams in its final year.

Spencer died in 1973, and the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic, named in his honor, began in 1974 in Winston-Salem.

