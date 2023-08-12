FINANCIAL WELLNESS

With the help of technology, scammers are tricking Americans out of more money than ever before. But there are steps you can take to keep your money and information safe.

In 2022, reported consumer losses to fraud totaled $8.8 billion — a 30% increase from 2021, according to the most recent data from the Federal Trade Commission. The biggest losses were to investment scams, including cryptocurrency schemes, which cost people more than $3.8 billion, double the amount in 2021.

Younger adults ages 20-29 reported losing money more often than older adults ages 70-79, the FTC found. But when older adults did lose money, they lost more. Many retirees have assets like savings, pensions, life insurance policies or property for scammers to target.

With the rise of the digital economy, scammers now reach targets by social media and text, as well as phone and email. Online payment platforms, apps and marketplaces have also increased opportunities. Still, many of their tactics and strategies are similar.

"The first thing they'll do is get you into a heightened emotional state, because we can't access clear thinking when we're in that state," said Kathy Stokes, director of fraud prevention for the AARP's Fraud Watch Network. "It could be fear, panic or excitement — 'I just won a million dollars from Publishers Clearing House.'"

Here's what else to know to keep your money and information safe.

Common scams

Simply being aware of typical scams can help, experts say. Robocalls in particular frequently target vulnerable individuals like seniors, people with disabilities and people with debt.

"If you get a robocall out of the blue playing a recorded message trying to get you to buy something, just hang up," said James Lee, chief operating officer at the Identity Theft Resource Center. "Same goes for texts — any time you get them from a number you don't know asking you to pay, wire or click on something suspicious."

Scammers will also often imitate someone in authority, such as a tax or debt collector, or pretend to be a loved one calling to request immediate financial assistance for bail, legal help or a hospital bill.

Romance scams

So-called "romance scams" often target lonely and isolated individuals, said Will Maxson, assistant director of the FTC's Division of Marketing Practices. These scams can take place over longer periods of time — even years.

Kate Kleinart, 70, who lost tens of thousands to a romance scam over several months, said to be vigilant if a new Facebook friend is exceptionally good-looking, asks you to download WhatsApp to communicate, attempts to isolate you from friends and family, and/or gets romantic very quickly.

Kleinart had also been living under lockdown during the early pandemic when she got the initial friend request, and the companionship and communication meant a lot to her while she was cut off from family.

Text alert and email scams

Lee said you may encounter a message saying "your account has been locked" or "your package delivery is delayed." Lee urges people never to click an unusual link in a text or email, and instead go to the site in question directly, or call the number listed on the official site.

Gift card scams

Both Maxson and Lee said any mention of payment with gift cards should be a blaring warning alarm.

Kleinart, who experienced the romance scam, was also initially asked to send money via gift cards, with varied explanations.

"Just don't pay people with gift cards," Maxson said. "No legitimate company or individual is going to ask you to buy large quantities of gift cards and then read the numbers off the cards. That is exclusively a payment method of fraudsters."

Social media scams

In addition to romance scams, here are some other common social media scams:

Investment scams: Lois Greisman, an associate director of marketing practices at the FTC, said an investment scam constitutes any get-rich-quick scheme that lures targets via social media accounts or online ads.

Investment scammers typically add different forms of "testimony," such as from other social media accounts, to support that the "investment" works. Many of these also involve cryptocurrency. To avoid falling for these frauds, the FTC recommends independently researching the company — especially by searching the company's name along with terms like "review" or "scam."

Quiz scams: When you're using Facebook or scrolling Google results, be aware of quiz scams, which typically appear innocuous and ask about topics you might be interested in, such as your car or favorite TV show. They may also ask you to take a personality test.

Scammers can then use the personal information you share to respond to security questions from your accounts or hack your social media to send malware links to your contacts.

To protect your personal information, the FTC recommends simply steering clear of online quizzes and using random answers for security questions.

Marketplace scams: To avoid being scammed when selling via an online platform like Instagram or Facebook Marketplace, the FTC recommends checking buyers' profiles, not sharing any codes sent to your phone or email, and avoiding accepting online payments from unknown persons.

Likewise, when buying something from an online marketplace, make sure to diligently research the seller. Look at whether the profile is verified, what kind of reviews they have, and the terms and conditions of the purchase.