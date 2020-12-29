 Skip to main content
Fred Crumpler
Fred Crumpler

FRED CRUMPLER

Fred Crumpler's case, North Carolina vs. Henry Alford paved the way for what is know as the Alford plea. 

A prominent Winston-Salem attorney, Fred Crumpler helped revolutionize the criminal justice system, coining the Alford plea in 1970.

Named for Crumpler’s client Henry Alford, the plea established the right of a criminal defendant to enter a plea without admitting guilt.

Crumpler’s work across criminal, divorce and civil lawsuits earned the Reynolds High School graduate a lifetime achievement award from the Forsyth County Criminal Defense Trial Lawyers Association in 2004.

Crumpler, who died in January, founded the law firm that is now known as Crumpler Freedman Parker & Witt after graduating from Wake Forest Law School.

According to his obituary, Crumpler lived his professional life by a single motto: “Use your best judgment, never stop fighting for a client and always be a man of integrity.”

