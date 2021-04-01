From Cindy Loman: I'm thrilled to be here

I am thrilled to be taking the helm of Winston-Salem Monthly and eager to immerse myself in the city.

I’ve lived in the Triad most of my adult life, working in various roles at the News & Record in Greensboro. I’ve been a copy editor, features editor, community editor, HR trainer and, finally, the top editor of the paper.

One of my favorite jobs was planning and editing 1808: Greensboro’s magazine for nearly two years. I got a chance to have fun, try new things and work with some extremely talented writers and photographers – many of whom contribute to Winston-Salem Monthly.

It feels like I’ve come home.

I love the vibrant arts scene in Winston-Salem, the city’s expansive dining options and its friendly people. I look forward to exploring new places and meeting new people in the coming months.

I’d love to get your suggestions for places and events I should be sure to check out. I also welcome your story ideas for future editions.

Looking forward to seeing you around town,

- Cindy