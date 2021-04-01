From Katlyn Proctor: Good Times, Great Oldies

Our Annual Pet Issue is here, which is always a good time in my book.

We’ve made sure to load up this month’s pages with animals of all kinds, as well as many humans who help take care of them.

Amid the happy news of all this animal cuteness comes some sad news: It’s time for me to say goodbye.

Since joining our team in 2018, I’ve had an absolute blast sharing my issues with you each month. Over that time, we’ve published loads of stories that I’m super proud of.

I’m going to fiercely miss the magazine’s group of talented writers and photographers, ss well as Creative Director Richard Boyd.

The same goes for you, readers. All of the notes, social media comments, and emails from all of you were some of my biggest joys of the job. Knowing we were regularly and positively impacting lives right here in Winston-Salem made even the most trying of days better.

I’m happy to say that I’m leaving you in very capable hands with Cindy Loman, your new editor. Cindy’s an experienced journalist with a passion for feature writing who will continue to provide content we all love about our city and the place we call home.