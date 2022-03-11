From Our Garden: New Shasta daisies like dessert for the landscape

Son James always pushes the envelope and thus has taught me over the years that Shasta daisies like Banana Cream or Daisy May can bring this same floral show to containers and tubs to be enjoyed in commercial settings by customers going to shop or dine in local restaurants. These pristine white blooms indeed light up the spring and summer garden like few other flowers.

No matter the variety you select, know they will need at least six hours of sun and wonderfully tolerate a little afternoon shifting shade. The soil must be fertile, organic rich, moist and very well-drained. If plagued by tight, heavy soil that doesn’t drain, then amend with 3 to 4 inches of organic matter and till to a depth of 6 to 8 inches. This regimen gives clear indication why they have the ability to work so well in mixed containers as potting soil certainly drains freely.

Space plants 12 to 15 inches apart. Plant at the same depth they are growing in the container. Apply a layer of mulch after planting. Of course, in mixed, designer-type containers, you’ll be using the Shasta most likely as a pocket or filler plant complementing all the other companions.