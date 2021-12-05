From the ashes: At Pilot Mountain, destruction, rebirth, glimpse of future

Growing up in Kernersville, Corey Davis would often take the short trip with his family up U.S. 52 to Pilot Mountain State Park.

Along with his mom, dad and older sister, he’d hike around the mountain’s signature pinnacle dome through swarms of ladybugs.

“Harmless, at least, but quite a sight,” he recalls.

Then there was time, as he and his family walked to a park picnic area, a bee starting buzzing around his sister.

“She panicked and dropped most of our fried chicken lunch all over the ground,” he says. “We salvaged what we could and joked about it most of the day up there.”

Childhood memories make Pilot Mountain a special place for Davis. Now, as assistant state climatologist at the N.C. State Climate Office, he also views the mountain through a professional lens. Both perspectives color his response to the 1,050-acre wildfire in the park sparked last Saturday by a campfire in an unauthorized area.

“It hurts to see such a distinctive place up in flames,” he says.