From the ashes: At Pilot Mountain, destruction, rebirth, glimpse of future

Growing up in Kernersville, Corey Davis would often take the short trip with his family up U.S. 52 to Pilot Mountain State Park.
Along with his mom, dad and older sister, he’d hike around the mountain’s signature pinnacle dome through swarms of ladybugs.
“Harmless, at least, but quite a sight,” he recalls.
Then there was time, as he and his family walked to a park picnic area, a bee starting buzzing around his sister.
“She panicked and dropped most of our fried chicken lunch all over the ground,” he says. “We salvaged what we could and joked about it most of the day up there.”
Childhood memories make Pilot Mountain a special place for Davis. Now, as assistant state climatologist at the N.C. State Climate Office, he also views the mountain through a professional lens. Both perspectives color his response to the 1,050-acre wildfire in the park sparked last Saturday by a campfire in an unauthorized area.
“It hurts to see such a distinctive place up in flames,” he says.
It’s a sentiment shared by many who were mortified by scenes of the iconic landmark consumed by fire. But large blazes such as the one on Pilot Mountain act like a reset button, clearing out much of the old vegetation and invasive species and encouraging the return of native plants and wildlife, Davis explains.
Still, Davis’ longer term optimism is tempered by a more immediate reality.
“In a historically dry fall, it's also tough to ignore the impacts of this sort of extreme weather, and it reminds me not to take our beautiful but delicate ecosystems for granted,” Davis said.
Climate change, 'surprise' fires
On Pilot Mountain, just 1.9 inches of precipitation has fallen since the N.C. Forest Service’s automated weather station recorded 4.13 inches of rain Sept. 22 and 23.
“In that part of the state at that time of year, it doesn't get much drier than that,” Davis said. “When you add in all the dry, fallen leaves and dormant vegetation, the mountainside was like a powder keg, really primed for a large fire.”
This has been the most active year for wildfires in North Carolina since 2016, which is also the last time Pilot Mountain experienced a major blaze. Since Sept. 1, the forest service reported more than 1,200 wildfires covering nearly 2,700 acres of private and state land. Those figures do not include federally owned areas.
Warmer temperatures tied to climate change have and will continue to cause deeper droughts and drier conditions like those that contributed to the Pilot Mountain Fire in Surry County and a 40-acre blaze at Sauratown Mountain in Stokes County on Nov. 9-14, said Robert Scheller, a professor in N.C. State University’s Department of Forestry and Environmental Resources who is studying the potential impacts of climate change on forests in North Carolina.
“We’ve created the perfect conditions for wildfires, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” he adds. “And we’re not just going to see more fires. We’re going to see more ‘surprise’ fires where people aren’t expecting it to happen.”
According to predictive models developed by Zachary Roberts, a doctoral candidate at N.C. State, the footprint of areas in North Carolina that are highly susceptible to wildfires could be 16 times larger within 80 years.
“Some of these fires are going to be very unfortunate surprises,” Scheller says.
‘A good thing’
A blaze roaring through hundreds of acres of trees is destructive. But it also is part of a natural, life-giving cycle critical to the health and survival of North Carolina forests, which have burned periodically for thousands of years, noted Joseph Roise, professor of forestry and environmental resources at N.C. State.
“Overall, it’s a benefit to the ecology of the state park,” he says in reference to the Pilot Mountain fire. “It’s a good thing.”
In a wildfire’s aftermath, the newly thinned tree canopy allows more sunlight to reach the surface, and the ash created by the fire provides valuable nutrients, Roise said, adding that the first evidence of the fire’s benefits will appear in the spring with the emergence of green grasses and vegetation from the charred earth.
The new growth attracts insects and produces seeds beneficial to quail, turkeys and songbirds, he added, and the lush new growth also provides cover for small mammals.
Longtime N.C. Forest Service Ranger Jimmy Holt has experienced this phenomenon firsthand.
“Wildlife, they’re pretty savvy,” he says. “They know when the fire is coming, and they move out of there pretty quickly. What’s really interesting is they’re very curious, how quickly they move back into the area.“
During controlled burns managed by the forest service, Holt says he’s seen turkeys and bears return to the area before the fire has been completely extinguished.
“They want to go in there and browse because they know that nuts and seeds will be open now,” he explains.
That restorative process is where Davis, the climatologist whose science focuses on the future and humankind’s role in it, chooses to find comfort.
“In some ways, I take hope since wildfire is a natural part of our landscape, and this event will ultimately help preserve the health of Pilot Mountain for the next generation,” he said.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
