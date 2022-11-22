Fujifilm expanding RTP presence with $188 million facility

Fujifilm Corp. announced Tuesday plans for a $188 million facility in Research Triangle Park that will focused on cell culture media manufacturing. The company did not list a projected workforce total in its news release.

The 250,000-square foot plant will be located on 64 acres and operated by subsidiary Fujifilm Irvine Scientific Inc., which develops and makes advanced cell culture solutions for life science research, bioproduction, cell therapy manufacturing and medical applications.

The company said the new plant is aimed at ensuring that the subsidiary “can meet increasing market demands for high quality cell culture media solutions.”

Fujifilm also operates cell culture media manufacturing facilities in California, the Netherlands, and the Saitama and Aichi prefectures in Japan.

In March 2021, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. Inc. said it would create 725 jobs and spend up to $2 billion on capital investments on what would be North America’s largest end-to-end biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility.

The plant would be built in the Raleigh suburb of Holly Springs. Fujifilm has had operations in Research Triangle Park since 1996 with more than 600 employees currently.