In honor of the 200th issue of Winston-Salem Monthly, here are some tidbits:

1. WSM has had six editors: Lisa Watts (2006-2007), Lauren Rippey (2007-2010), Emily-Sarah Lineback (2010-2012), Michael Breedlove (2012-2018), Katlyn Proctor (2018-2021) and Cindy Loman (2021-present). Chris Gigley served as interim editor for a few issues in 2007.

2. The name was proposed by its first editor and was the only name considered.

3. In 2022, we expanded Winston-Salem Monthly to spotlight Carolina Weddings content twice a year. For two of these special issues, the magazine had an alternate cover for distribution at local wedding shows.

4. The January 2022 issue, with a cover story about TV anchor Chad Tucker’s daughter Roe Roe’s battle with cancer, was so popular that we ran out of office copies and had to order more.

5. Our most popular features are Step Inside, profiles and history stories.