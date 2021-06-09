 Skip to main content
Gah’ques Ligons, Forsyth Middle College
Gah'ques Ligons, Forsyth Middle College

Gah’ques Ligons

To the Class of 2021,

I would like to say congratulations on a wonderful and outstanding four years of high school.

We came into high school with strong passions, but sometimes reaching our goals comes with obstacles and barriers that we must get through.

Even though the pandemic affected everyone in the country, we were able to get through these tough times together. Many of us sought out our differences and were able to connect with each other remotely online but still tried out best to make our lives normal.

We are such a diverse class of individuals, and our differences are what brought us together. Five to 10 years from now, we can look back on ourselves and congratulate ourselves because we graduated through a pandemic. Although our graduation marks the end of journey in high school, it starts the beginning of a new life.

Thank you and congratulations, Class of 2021

Gah’ques Ligons

