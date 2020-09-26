Photos: Bill Gannaway takes his restored tractor for a spin

Bill Gannaway and his granddaughter, Reagan Hosey, 5, ride on one of Gannaway's restored vintage garden tractors while his grandson, Reynolds Hosey, 3, patiently waits his turn on another tractor in Gannaway's backyard in Ardmore on Friday, Sept. 4 in Winston-Salem. Reagan and Reynolds traveled from Charlotte with their 2-year-old sister, Carson, and mother, Emma Kate, to spend the day with their grandparents. Gannaway has been restoring vintage garden tractors for more than 40 years. He said his wife, Diane, likes to say, "if it rusts and burns oil, Bill likes it."