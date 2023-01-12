featured top story Throwback Thursday: Clemmons in the 1980s Jan 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 × Looking back: Clemmons in the 1980s Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PHOTOS: Clemmons in the 1980s Clemmons4.jpg Heavy development on the Lewisville-Clemmons Road created the need for a development plan for Clemmons. OCT 18, 1982 PHOTO BY Cookie Synder Journal file photo Clemmons1.jpg Lewisville-Clemmons road and general Clemmons area, June 1984. Journal file Clemmons2.jpg Lewisville-Clemmons Road and General Clemmons area, June 1984. Journal file photo Clemmons3.jpg Lewisville-Clemmons road, 1984. Journal file photo Clemmons5.jpg Shopping center in Clemmons. OCT 16, 1974 PHOTO BY Cookie Synder Journal file photo Clemmons6.jpg Two more lanes on Lewisville-Clemmons Road helped ease the traffic problem and win the Neil Bolton Award from the Northwest North Carolina Development Association. Photo by David Rolfe Journal file photo Clemmons7.jpg Lewisville-Clemmons Road and general Clemmons area, 1984. Journal file photo Clemmons8.jpg Duke Power crews began installing new sodium lights along Lewisville-Clemmons Road in the business district, March, 1988 Journal file photo Clemmons9.jpg Lewisville-Clemmons Road looking south toward Hwy. 158 OCT 16, 1976 Journal file photo Clemmons10.jpg The changing face of the town shown by this road widening project going on at the intersection of U.S. 158 and Lewisville-Clemmons Road, 1973. Journal file photo Clemmons11.jpg Coming out of Ramada Drive onto Lewisville-Clemmons Rd can take drivers a while. NOV 6, 1986 PHOTO BY COOKIE SYNDER Journal file photo 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Looking back: Clemmons in the 1980s Looking back: Clemmons in the 1980s