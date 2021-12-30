Throughout his life, criminal-defense lawyer George "Pete" Clary was a steadfast advocate for the underdogs and people with disabilities.

Making history as Forsyth County’s first chief public defender, Clary helped build the newly established department from the ground up after his appointment in 2003.

Throughout his three four-year terms, Clary built a strong office and oversaw 18 assistant public defenders and three investigators at the time of his departure in 2014.

Previously, Clary — a 1977 graduate of UNC-Charlotte — worked in private practice and as an assistant public defender in Guilford County.

He also served in the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne, where he advanced to staff sergeant and earned his jump wings as a paratrooper.

A father of three, Clary was a fierce advocate for people with disabilities.

In 2018, Clary was awarded the Harvey Lupton Award from the county bar association for a lifetime of achievement.

Clary, who grew up in Concord, died in January at age 71 after a period of declining health following a lung transplant.