Donald Trump and several allies were indicted in Georgia on Monday, accused of scheming to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

It's the fourth criminal case to be brought against the former president and the second to allege that he tried to subvert the results of the vote.

The Fulton County grand jury indictment of Trump follows a two-year investigation ignited by a January 2021 phone call in which the then-president suggested that Georgia's Republican secretary of state could help him "find 11,780 votes" needed to reverse his narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump was previously indicted in early August by a federal grand jury for conspiring to undermine the 2020 vote and prevent the peaceful transfer of power through a series of lies and unlawful actions.

WILDFIRES: Residents of the capital of Canada's Northwest Territories began fleeing an approaching wildfire Thursday in long convoys while air evacuations were underway for those who could not leave by road, the latest in Canada's worst fire season on record.

SCHOOL SHOOTING: Deja Taylor, the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Virginia, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of felony child neglect, seven months after her son used her handgun to critically wound the educator in a classroom full of students.

DEFECTOR: North Korea on Wednesday offered its first official confirmation that it had detained a U.S. soldier who bolted into its country last month.