Gerald Freedman
Gerald Freedman

Gerald Freedman

Freedman

An internationally renowned stage director, Gerald Freedman served as the dean of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts for 21 years.

Under his leadership, UNCSA became one of the highest ranked undergraduate and high school acting conservatories in the U.S.

Freedman also taught at Yale University and at Juilliard, where his students included the late comedian and actor Robin Williams and Mandy Patinkin.

In 2008, Freedman — who died in March — received the North Carolina Award for Fine Arts, the state’s highest civilian honor, in recognition of his career as a director and educator.

In 2012, following Freedman’s retirement, the largest theater on UNCSA’s campus was named in his honor.

