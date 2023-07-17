Gilbarco Veeder-Root Retail Solutions, a worldwide retail and payment technology leader based in Greensboro, said it is rebranding to Invenco by GVR.

Invenco by GVR brings together Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s Retail Solutions business with technology from recently acquired Invenco.

Invenco by GVR focuses on the payments and convenience store industries. Its products can be found in nearly 165,000 connected devices across 50,000 convenience stores in more than 50 countries.

As part of the rebranding, Passport, Orpak, Insite360 and DOMS will also be a part of the Invenco by GVR brand moving forward.