Nearly 40 years ago, Gilles Rainville made culinary history in the county after introducing novel Buffalo chicken wings to the Triad.

While the spicy delicacy was new to the county, it quickly became the star of Rainville’s new eatery, Ronni’s Restaurant, which opened in 1982.

Before long, Ronni’s became a household name, not only in Clemmons, but also in Winston-Salem, Kernersville and Mount Airy, where Rainville opened other branches.

Born in Canada, Rainville started several restaurants in Buffalo, NY, before the cold winters spurred him to move to North Carolina with his family.

At one time, Rainville’s wings recipe was featured on the back of Texas Pete hot sauce bottles, his family said.

A family man, Rainville also loved hockey, crime novels and going to the beach.

After a decades-long battle with cancer, Rainville died in late May, just two weeks after the death of his wife of 59 years, Veronica Rainville. He was 79.