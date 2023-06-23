April 30, 1934 June 20, 2023

Sylvia Messick Gilley left this earthly life for her heavenly one on the morning of June 20, 2023. She left behind a legacy of love, faith, and service to others and countless family and friends. Many lives have been touched by her gentle presence.

Sylvia was born April 30, 1934 in Winston-Salem, N.C. to Ray and Juanita Messick. She was a graduate of R.J. Reynolds High school and graduated Magna cum Laude from Wake Forest University. While attending Wake Forest she met her husband, James Ray Gilley. Sylvia was very active in Winston-Salem Tennis and won many Women's titles and championships throughout her tennis career. She coached tennis at Summit School as well as at Wake Forest University. When business took Sylvia and Jim to Dallas, Texas she became very active in Lovers Lane United Methodist Church. After Jim's death in 2002 Sylvia moved back to Winston-Salem to be close to family, friends and rejoined First Baptist Church. There her favorite activities were serving Crisis Control Ministry and supporting Mission Emanuel in the Dominican Republic. She especially enjoyed her Sunday School Class and David Williamson's Tuesday Morning Classic Bible Study.

Sylvia was predeceased by her parents, her husband Jim, her brother Dale, and a special niece, Amy Messick Paynter.

Left to cherish her memory are her son Michael and his former wife Donna, her daughter Elizabeth Gilley, daughter Nita Gilley Dry and husband Todd. Surviving grandchildren are Caroline Chrest and husband John, Brandon and Chandler Dry, and Gray and Mackenzie Gilley. She was blessed with two great grandchildren Sterling Lee and Conor Chrest. Also surviving are her brothers Ralph, Larry and Bill Messick and her sisters-in laws Pat and Diane Messick, and Linda Gilley. Many nieces and nephews survive her as well. Also left to cherish her memory is a very special friend and caregiver, Robin Roels.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 26, 2023 at First Baptist Church, 501 West Fifth Street, WinstonSalem, N.C. 27101. A reception will follow the service in Kelly Auditorium. Following the reception the graveside services will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com.

"I know whom I have believed and am persuaded that He is able to keep that which I have committed onto Him against that day"

SALEM FUNERALS & CREMATIONS

120 South Main Sreet, Winston-Salem, North Carolina