Give blood, get free doughnuts? Krispy Kreme aims to get more folks to donate blood to the Red Cross

Krispy Kreme is offering an incentive for giving blood: A dozen free doughnuts.

The company said the offer is in response to the American Red Cross saying that it is facing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.

The Red Cross announced its first national blood crisis on Jan. 11. Due the severity of the shortage, the Red Cross is limiting certain blood product distributions to hospitals depending on current inventories.

All types of blood are needed, especially types O positive and O negative, as well as platelet donations.

People who give blood can receive their free dozen doughnuts by showing either their donation sticker or confirmation of their donation on the Red Cross blood app.

To make an appointment to give blood or platelets, use the Red Cross Blood Donor app, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.