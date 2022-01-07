Glenn romps past Mount Tabor with big 3rd quarter

What we learned

Mount Tabor got back senior guard Finley Simmons on Tuesday after two weeks on the sideline with a knee injury. He scored all seven of his points in the first five minutes but got in foul trouble and spent a lot of time on the bench. Coach Andy Muse expects him to recover fully from his injury, and hopes it’s before the Spartans are bounced out of the conference’s first division.

Glenn has a handful of weapons on offense, winning last night despite getting only six points from Adichol, the MVP in the Spencer. When they get warmed up from the perimeter, they are difficult to defend.

What they said

“We haven’t played that well in a quarter all year. At halftime, we wanted to change our defense; we wanted to give them different defensive looks and slow them down. ...

“We’ve got a couple of guys who can score, but I tell all the guys, play team ball, share the ball. When you share the ball, your chemistry is better, they like each other better. ...