glet - Howard Becker

High stakes

Yes, it is infuriating to watch the Democrats squabbling among themselves and wasting their paper-thin majority to enact policies and investments for our nation’s economic and democratic future. By contrast, the Republicans are quite unified in obstructing any legislative measures that will pose a clear and present danger to their individual and collective political futures. That political danger to Republicans is so great that the former president’s “Make America Great Again” mantra has been replaced with the threat that “No Good Deed Will Go Unpunished."

While the Democrats continue to focus on matters of governance, the economy, climate and social justice, the Republican-led states are skillfully parlaying gerrymandering, grievance, and the gullibility of their base to codify the right of the right to achieve and maintain power in perpetuity. This is not hyperbole, just the acknowledgment of the Republican Party’s methods, discipline and accomplishments.