glet - Larry Wilgus

Regarding the Gary Pearce column, "What you can expect in politics next year" published in the News & Record on Aug. 1:

To think 2022 is coming down to "Democrats might have a potent one-two punch. We make government work for the people" is a total lie and a political fable. The people were never intended to be dependent on the government.

"Republicans tried to take democracy away from the people" is another lie. To safeguard our democracy is to have an educational system that teaches Western civilization and civics — not the current cancel culture that divides our nation. Because Democrats can't draw positive attention to their liberal agenda, they are using the Jan. 6 commission to energize their base.