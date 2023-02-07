Sluggish support

The United States is holding out the prospect of sending Abrams main battle tanks and fighter jets to Kiev, so as to set an example for NATO allies, at a time when Russia is on the eve of a very large Spring offensive.

However, the big problem with the standard playbook for NATO arms transfers to Ukraine is the predictable laggardness. Note this caveat about delivery dates: "months, if not years."

Why not skip a generation in weaponry when drawing on our inventories? Instead of F-16s, for example, send F-35s — both of which can "touch Russian soil." On the checkerboard of the battlefield, the West should be prepared to take two jumps, not just one.

Yet, after a year of protracted war, the United States insists that the Ukrainians exercise self-restraint against the Russian aggressor in their own country.

Realistically, Washington and NATO are thereby choosing the weapons and restricting their use, over time, and ensuring the containment of a theater war in central Europe.

The result will be a perpetual stalemate that can only result in the dismemberment of Ukraine.

It will leave a bitter taste.

William E. Jackson Jr.

Davidson