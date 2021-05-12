Goalie Alec Smir of North Carolina, a Greensboro native, a key player on Tar Heels' run to College Cup

CARY – Goalie Alec Smir is growing quite fond of the soccer bubble he and his North Carolina teammates and coaches have created.
About the only issue he has as the Tar Heels fight through a pandemic during the NCAA Tournament is laundry.
“We’ve been doing a bunch of laundry,” said Smir, a junior from Greensboro who has been a brick wall for the Tar Heels on their run to the College Cup. “It’s a small sacrifice.”
The Tar Heels have been away from campus in various hotels over the last 20 days to stay safe from COVID-19 and to stay fresh for the tournament. They will continue to be in a Cary hotel hopefully through Monday for the College Cup championship game.
On Friday at 6 p.m. they’ll take on upstart Marshall in the first semifinal. The Thundering Herd is playing in their first College Cup and is also riding a wave of success.
Smir, who is 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, is a Greensboro Day graduate who has played every minute for the Tar Heels in the fall and the spring. The Tar Heels are one of the best defensive teams in the country and while Smir’s important he gives credit to his backline.
“Without them, we don’t have the success that we’ve had,” Smir said before naming all four teammates who are in front of him in key moments of games.
The four teammates Smir called out, much like a running back does when offering praise to his offensive linemen, were Milo Garvanian, Filippo Zattarin, Riley Thomas and Mark Salas.
“Milo probably runs more than anybody on the team and is always on the ball and is so fit,” Smir said. “And Filippo and Riley are just warriors back there. And Mark was drafted by this home town Dallas MLS team but decided to stay and play this spring so he’s really good.”
Coach Carlos Somoano of the Tar Heels is looking for his second national championship after winning in 2011. The Tar Heels are in their fourth College Cup under Somoano, whose team has given up just 10 goals in 17 games.
“He really doesn’t have weakness in his game,” Somoano said about his star goalie. “I think in all my years here at Carolina he’s at the top of my list for goalkeepers. He’s been through some ups and downs here in his career but he’s in a good place. He’s quite good - there’s no doubt.”
Smir was forced into duty his freshman season in 2017 with an injury but wound up starting 11 games and had a record of 10-1-1. In 2108 he redshirted before taking control of the position in 2019 where he had five shutouts and started all 18 games.
This season he’s dominated at times using his length and quickness and knowledge of the game to keep the Tar Heels in every game. In nine games he didn’t allow a goal in regulation.
In Monday’s 2-1 win over Wake Forest that got the Tar Heels to the College Cup Smir gave up an early goal to Kyle Holcomb. But the Tar Heels scored less than a minute later to tie it up.
“I wasn’t surprised that Wake scored because they are a good team but it was great how we responded,” Smir said. “And then in the rest of the game we all just tried to keep them in front of us.”
Smir, who played on the Bryan Park-based North Carolina Fusion U17/U18 team, didn’t play his senior year of high school because of his commitment to his club team. He also graduated early from Greensboro Day to spend a semester training with the Tar Heels.
He’s majoring in Information Science with a concentration on data analytics. "I'm into that computer data," he said with a laugh.
Even though the Tar Heels have been living out of a suitcase since the NCAA Tournament started they do get back to campus for practice sessions on campus.
The North Carolina women, who have won 22 national championships, are also in the College Cup for the 30th time. While the men have only won two national championships (2001 and 2011) during both of those seasons the women didn’t win the NCAA title.
Smir says he hopes that changes.
“I think this team has been through so much with COVID and have worked hard from the summer on,” Smir said. “We’ve grown a ton since the year started in the fall, especially looking back. All I can say is I’m proud of everybody on this team and are so together and I think that’s one of our strengths. That could be what wins us a national championship.”
Smir said because it’s been such as strange season battling through COVID-19 both soccer teams winning national championships would make sense.
“It hasn’t happened,” Smir said about the double dip. “It’s all lining up for both teams so we’ll give it a shot.”
