Graham, Harrison both tout bipartisanship in 1st SC matchup

From his opening statement and throughout nearly every answer of the hourlong debate, Graham worked in his support for a conservative judiciary and particularly Amy Coney Barrett, whom he called a "buffer to liberalism" he hoped "won't be treated like Kavanaugh" in her upcoming confirmation hearings.

It was Graham's fiery 2018 defense of Brett Kavanaugh that helped cement his now-close relationship with Trump, as well as renew support with some who hadn't seen Graham as conservative enough to represent South Carolina. That moment, Graham said Saturday, also riled up liberals he now says are pouring $100 million into Harrison's campaign and groups supporting him, to try to oust Graham.

"Where the hell is all this money coming from?" Graham asked. "This is about liberals hating my guts when I stood up for Kavanaugh. This is about me helping President Trump."

Harrison, 44, castigated Graham, 65, for what he characterized as contradictory positions on whether it's appropriate to fill Supreme Court vacancies in a presidential election year.

"Senator, you said 'use my words against me,'" Harrison said, referencing Graham's 2018 comments on the subject. "Your promise was that no judicial nominee should be approved during the last year of an election. ... How good is your word?"