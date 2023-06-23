May 20, 1937 June 20, 2023

"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2nd Timothy 4:7 Mr. Ronald "Ronnie" "Pa" Wesley Grantham, 86, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on May 20, 1937, in Pulaski, Virginia to the late Lawrence and Sarah Gardner Grantham. Ronnie retired from Roadway Express Trucking after 30 years of service. He was also a volunteer firefighter at Mineral Springs Fire

Department for over 20 years. Ronnie was a charter member of Freedom Baptist Church in Rural Hall which he had a hand in building. He was a man of many talents which included building houses and installing swimming pools. Ronnie also owned Grantham Oil Company for several years.

In addition to his parents, Ronnie is preceded in death by his sister, Jerline Lyons; a brother, David Grantham; grandson, Clint Colvill; and great-granddaughter, Alyssa Colvill. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Roberta Joyner Grantham; three children, Rhonda Mitchell (Chris), Randy Grantham (Denise), and Rita Bottoms (Eddie); seven grandchildren, Chad Mitchell (Gretchen), Kari Hundley (Shane), Wesley Grantham, Brandon Grantham, Billie Jo Woolard (John), Trent Bottoms (Alissa), and Olivia Bottoms; and ten great-grandchildren; Colby Mitchell, Riley Mitchell, Raelynn Mitchell, Jake Hundley, Kate Hundley, Brianna Grantham, Hunter Tutterow (McKinzie), Hailey Tutterow, Kayleb Colvill, and Easton Bottoms; three sisters, Violet Atkins, Betty Gregory (Edward), and Glenda Gosnell (Howard); and one sister in-law, Dollie Grantham.

A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Freedom Baptist Church in Rural Hall with Pastor Jon White, Rev. John Byerly and Bro. Clint Fredericks officiating. Interment will follow the service at Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Freedom Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Freedom Baptist Church Young at Heart Senior Group Fund, 1000 Rural Hall Germanton Road, Rural Hall, NC, 27045. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

