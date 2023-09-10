January 29, 1933 - September 8, 2023

HAMPTONVILLE Mr. James Roy Gray, 90, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ peacefully September 8, 2023 at Forsyth Medical Center with his son by his side. He was born January 29, 1933 in Wilkes County to the late James S. and Annie S. Gray. Mr. Gray retired from R. J. Reynolds with 35 years of service and in retirement worked for Gentry Family Funeral Service for 29 years until his death. He was a devoted and oldest male member of Dennyville Baptist Church where he had served as Sunday School Superintendent, Van Committee, helped with the building of the fellowship hall and sung in the church choir as long as his health permitted. Mr. Gray took pride in his yard and enjoyed mowing it until eight weeks ago when his health started to fail. Mr. Gray was happiest when he was doing something for others whether it be plowing a garden, mowing a yard, but especially helping others in their time of grief at the funeral home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 60 years, Betty Jean Shore Gray, His brother-in-law, Ralph Gregory; and nephew Kevin Gregory. He is survived by his beloved son, Jakie Wilson Gray, and wife, Cindy of Kernersville; grandchildren, Glenn (Amber) Alford and Debbie Alford-Spargo (Keven); great grandchildren Aiden Spargo, Miles and Lilly Alford, sister Freida Ann Gregory and son Galen, special friend and breakfast buddy Billie Sue Shores who kept an eye on him for the family, as well as several cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday September 10th at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. His funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m., Monday, September 11, 2023 at Dennyville Baptist Church by Rev. Dwayne Byrd and Rev. Joel Riley. Mr. Gray will lie in-state from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Monday at the church before the service. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Dennyville Baptist Church, 2713 Old Highway 60, Ronda, NC 28670, or Mountain Valley Hospice 243 N. Lee Avenue Yadkinville, NC 27055.

The family would like to express their gratitude for all the prayers and support given to them by various churches, family, and friends. They are also grateful to the ICU and Palliative Care team of Forsyth Medical Center, especially Marianne Dellinger for the excellent and compassionate care given to him.

Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com

