Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.
Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.

Kmya Amari Renee Wynn, 17, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges connected to the death of 13-year-old Reuben Charlie Pledger IV on Aug. 18, 2020. Prosecutors said that Wynn was behind the wheel of a car that went 75 mph and up in a chase with law-enforcement officers along Patterson Avenue. The chase ended when Wynn lost control of the car and crashed into a utility pole. Pledger died at the scene. 

