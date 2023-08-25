The property that has Cardinal Animal Hospital as a tenant has been sold for $1.8 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.
The 0.89-acre property is located at 2301 Fleming Road in Greensboro.
The buyer is PJC Equities of Greensboro. The seller is JAD Investments of Clearwater, Fla.
336-727-7376
@rcraverWSJ
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today