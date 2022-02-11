Greensboro apartment complex sells for $16.38 million

A New Jersey multi-family residential group has spent $16.38 million to purchase the LivGreen Gardens complex in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 260-unit property is located at 3128 Utah Place.
The buyer is Livgreen Gardens LLC of East Rutherford, N.J. The seller is Utah Holdings Group LLC of Sebastian, Fla.
Richard Craver
