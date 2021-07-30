Greensboro apartment complex sold for $6.2 million to Charlotte group

The Village at Summit Station apartment complex in Greensboro has been purchased by a Charlotte multi-family development group expanding its presence in the Triad.
Eagleview Gate City LLC, an affiliate of Eagleview Capital, has paid $6.2 million to buy the 100-unit complex at 3203 Orange St.
The seller is The Village at Summit Station LLC of St. Augustine, Fla.
Eagleview’s website lists six other multi-family properties, including the Bethabara Garden and Reynolda Manor complexes in Winston-Salem.
