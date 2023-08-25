A 17-unit apartment complex in Greensboro has been sold for $1.15 million to a South Carolina group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.
The property is at 1620 Spring Garden St.
The buyer is Real Estate Rascals of Inman, S.C.
The sellers are CBMGP and Spring-Green, both of Delray Beach, Fla.
